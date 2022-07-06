R.P. Boggs & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

R.P. Boggs & Co. reduced its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Patrick Industries makes up about 3.7% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 462.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

NASDAQ:PATK traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.34. 2,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,715. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $88.79.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,517 shares in the company, valued at $14,370,673.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $201,819.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 212,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,815,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

