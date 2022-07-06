Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Unity Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.80.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

