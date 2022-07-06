Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $175,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $488.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $397.11 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.