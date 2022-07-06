Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,903,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,910,000 after purchasing an additional 333,012 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,091,000 after purchasing an additional 146,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,688,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,443,000 after purchasing an additional 455,440 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB stock opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.65.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

W. R. Berkley Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.