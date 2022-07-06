Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New $15.78 Million Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 166,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,783,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

