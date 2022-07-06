Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total transaction of $2,880,170.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,830,477.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $420,096,261 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Mizuho decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

Shares of PANW opened at $521.14 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $640.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $502.39 and its 200-day moving average is $535.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

