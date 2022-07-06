Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 300 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $620.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $727.79. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

