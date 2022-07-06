Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes $6.91 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after acquiring an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $735,608,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $314.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.60. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $292.32 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.82.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

