Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading Down 4.1%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.14). Approximately 577,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,159,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.15).

The company has a market cap of £61.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

About Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi. It also holds Phalaborwa project located in South Africa.

