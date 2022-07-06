Redd Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,270.31 or 0.99685905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00044544 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024788 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

