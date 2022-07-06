Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 15 Per Share

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Redde Northgate stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 329.50 ($3.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,043. The firm has a market cap of £793.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 365.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 392.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69. Redde Northgate has a twelve month low of GBX 327 ($3.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 457.50 ($5.54).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 556 ($6.73) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.

