Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 36,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,687,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after acquiring an additional 35,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.43.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $899,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,841 shares of company stock worth $7,627,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $592.77. 3,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,932. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $639.92. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

