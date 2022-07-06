Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $707.43.

REGN opened at $596.56 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $625.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $639.92. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total transaction of $3,687,705.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $12,186,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,841 shares of company stock worth $7,627,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

