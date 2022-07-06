renDOGE Trading Up 1.1% This Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $207,310.82 and approximately $8.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.0672 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00137551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.77 or 0.00872236 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00086603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015797 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

