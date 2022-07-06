Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading 7.4% Higher

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.26. 3,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 282,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. Analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,483,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 6,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,739.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,368,757 shares in the company, valued at $57,711,279.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,762,075 shares of company stock worth $19,412,565 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

