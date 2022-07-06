Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.82

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.69. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 62 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 193.43% and a negative return on equity of 76.89%.
About Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)
Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
