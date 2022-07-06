Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.82

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFRGet Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.69. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 62 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 193.43% and a negative return on equity of 76.89%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Research Frontiers stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFRGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Research Frontiers at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

