Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.96

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.96 and last traded at C$26.73, with a volume of 268531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.23.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.33.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 3.9300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.