Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.96

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2022

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFPGet Rating) (NYSE:RFP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.96 and last traded at C$26.73, with a volume of 268531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.23.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.33.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFPGet Rating) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 3.9300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.