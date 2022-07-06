Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.08

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.08 and traded as low as C$17.86. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$17.89, with a volume of 96,180 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.