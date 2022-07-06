Reviewing Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) and Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) and Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and Victory Square Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outokumpu Oyj $9.12 billion 0.27 $654.25 million $0.70 3.91 Victory Square Technologies $1.19 million 7.84 -$11.05 million ($0.16) -0.60

Outokumpu Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Square Technologies. Victory Square Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outokumpu Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Outokumpu Oyj and Victory Square Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outokumpu Oyj 0 3 4 0 2.57 Victory Square Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Outokumpu Oyj currently has a consensus price target of $7.65, indicating a potential upside of 179.20%. Given Outokumpu Oyj’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Outokumpu Oyj is more favorable than Victory Square Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and Victory Square Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outokumpu Oyj 7.15% 19.29% 8.72% Victory Square Technologies -798.46% -45.20% -40.44%

Summary

Outokumpu Oyj beats Victory Square Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outokumpu Oyj (Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy and marine; and heavy industries. Outokumpu Oyj was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Victory Square Technologies (Get Rating)

Victory Square Technologies Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education. The company formerly known as Fantasy 6 Sports Inc. and changed its name to Victory Square Technologies Inc. in June 2017. It prefers to take minority investment in the companies. Victory Square Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with an additional office in Lewes, Delaware.

