RioDeFi Price Reaches $0.0092 on Exchanges (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $833,407.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 300,050,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

