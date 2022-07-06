RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMMZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. 11,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,482. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.84. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

