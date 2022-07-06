ROAD Reaches Market Cap of $42,703.62 (ROAD)

ROAD (ROAD) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ROAD has a market cap of $42,703.62 and approximately $21,160.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ROAD has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,035.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.31 or 0.09869693 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00114120 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00100049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016602 BTC.

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

