Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Boosted by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.47.

ROP stock opened at $401.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

