RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

RPM International has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. RPM International has a payout ratio of 36.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

NYSE RPM traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,428. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.82. RPM International has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $101.48.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. RPM International’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.43.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 18.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in RPM International by 26.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

