Ruler Protocol (RULER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $609.00

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 852.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,598.59 or 0.07945610 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00136950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00091531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016371 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

