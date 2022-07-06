Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Tops $0.0142 on Exchanges

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $555,280.76 and approximately $105.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,933.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,128.79 or 0.05662713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00029539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00249588 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00615126 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00074540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.15 or 0.00522506 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 39,109,359 coins and its circulating supply is 38,992,047 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

