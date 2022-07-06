Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans $0.55 Monthly Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE SBR traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,185. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $90.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 707.91% and a net margin of 95.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter.

About Sabine Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.