SAFE DEAL Price Up 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and $20,854.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00006700 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,035.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.31 or 0.09869693 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00114120 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00100049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016602 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,704,932 coins and its circulating supply is 3,677,790 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

