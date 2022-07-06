Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 2.9% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $172.20 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.38 and its 200 day moving average is $199.36. The stock has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.19, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,143 shares of company stock worth $19,102,589. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

