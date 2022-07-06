Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $2,208,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 9,655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $172.20 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.38 and a 200 day moving average of $199.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $383,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,873,796.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,102,589 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

