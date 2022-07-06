Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€0.85” Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been given a €0.85 ($0.89) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AF. UBS Group set a €1.90 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €1.50 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.17) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.15) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

AF stock traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €1.09 ($1.13). 14,542,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €2.51 and its 200-day moving average is €3.49. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.17) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($15.26).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

