Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of SCHN opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $857.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

