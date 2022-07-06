Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.68

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.68 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 1297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

SCHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.48 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

