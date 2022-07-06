Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDC. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 70,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,729,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. 5,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,590. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60.

