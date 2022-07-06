Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Boosted by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 144,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 77,781 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 525,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after buying an additional 98,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,449. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.52.

