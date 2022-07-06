Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Position Increased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 816.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387,838 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $38,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,416,000 after buying an additional 915,251 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,075,000 after acquiring an additional 905,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,047,000 after purchasing an additional 407,988 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,060,000 after purchasing an additional 358,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 575,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320,917 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,873. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.