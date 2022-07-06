Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,323 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.1% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 184,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 88,561 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 133,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 68,430 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,310. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

