Scotiabank Weighs in on Huntsman Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Huntsman stock opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

