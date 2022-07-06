Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SMG stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.26. 3,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,231. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $72.58 and a 1-year high of $189.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.29.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 in the last 90 days. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

