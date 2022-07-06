Secret (SCRT) Market Cap Reaches $156.88 Million

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $156.88 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00004736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00217548 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001085 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00413450 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

