Security National Bank Buys 423 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Security National Bank raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.5% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $623.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $626.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $727.79.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

