Security National Bank Buys 996 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 106.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

