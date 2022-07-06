Security National Bank Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Security National Bank lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $125.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

