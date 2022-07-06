Security National Bank Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.75. The company has a market cap of $175.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

