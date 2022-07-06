Security National Bank Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 158,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of RTX opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average is $94.71. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.