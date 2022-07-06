Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 7.2% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 88,165 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2,514.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Adobe by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $376.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.80. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

