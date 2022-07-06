Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WFC opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $151.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

