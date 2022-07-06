Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $496,000 Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 1,765.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.61. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.