Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $283,000 in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 663.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $214.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.97. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $164.41 and a 52 week high of $317.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.