Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 33,712 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,712 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after acquiring an additional 191,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after acquiring an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after acquiring an additional 248,752 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,403 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Argus reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.94.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $158.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

